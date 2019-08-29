Call For Probe: Allies After Eze Ndi Imo Chairman, Ohiri

For daring to open up and speak on the immediate past administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, he was part of chairman of the Imo State council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri is at the receiving end of bashes from agents of the former governor.

Ohiri who despite being part of the Okorocha era was retained by Ihedioha as chairman of royal fathers in Imo, few days ago to bared his mind on the activities of the part regime.

The Eze Ndi Imo chairmen, according to report, reportedly spoke ill of the former governor. The monarch somehow incurred the wrath of the followers of the governor who took time in the social media to pour venous at him.

Moments after his speech was made public, barrage of attacks from Okorocha’s quarters came up with the media aide to the former governor, Sam Onwuemedo.

In what appears more like a reaction to Ohiri’s claims to the media, the governor’s media aide claimed that the action of the council chairman is meant to please the governor and retain his position adding that no justification for such comments.

A notable Okorocha follower and media aide to Uche Nwosu, the former Governor’s son in law who ran for governorship; Chikezie Nwadike in several facebook posts have continued to pour ceaseless venoms on Ohiri. He described Ohiri’s call for Okorocha’s probe as self destructive.

Nwadike claimed Ohiri has shot himself on the foot. In another post, Nwadike further alleged that part of Okorocha’s sons against PDP was that he stood behind Ohiri against Ilomunaya adding “how can someone bite his nose to spit the face, is he not shooting himself at the leg?

Ohiri had frown against misrule, impunity and sheer wickedness of Okorocha he warned not to distract Ihedioha. The monarch was of the view that recovery of government property in Imo has come to stay as it was started by Okorocha.