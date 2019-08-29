The decider of the much touted case the APC candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma instituted against the election of the Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha will hold on September 8, 2019.

After hearing from both parties and INEC, the tribunal reserved judgment for September 8.

Trumpeta would recall that after the conduct the March 9 governorship election where Ihedioha was declared winner, the APC candidate who came fourth in janking proceeded to not only challenge the emergeance of the PDP candidate but asked to be declared winner on the basis that results of about 388 units he claimed to have won and tendered before the Tribunal gave him higher votes to be declared the winner ahead Ihedioha.

After Ihedioha closed his Defence on Thursday having started during the week, the Tribunal closed the case and fixed 8th of September for judgment.

Before now, there have been mixed interpretations over the proceedings with each of the group making various claims of possible victory for their camps after each case.

Apart from Uzodinma, the APGA and AA candidates; Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Chief Uche Nwosu respectively are also in the Tribunal Challenging Ihedioha’s election.