Fear Grips Mbaise Community Over Collapse of Building At Ahiara Junction

By Okey Alozie

Mbaise indigenes are now living in fear over the manner a building collapsed at Umunkita village in Ahiara, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State.

The two- story building belonging to a young man popularly known as Pastor was said to have collapsed on Saturday evening at 7am. An eye witness account revealed that what surprised many was that the building did not show any sign before the collapse and subsequent sink inside.

Those living around the collapsed building hinted that some hoodlums always come to the building to smoke on daily bases.

Though no life was lost, but there were suspicions that people might be reportedly trapped at that particular time the building collapsed community leaders in Ahiara have shown concern over the collapsed building as they reported to government House about the ugly incident. The fear may not be unconnected to the manner it collapsed unannounced after it had stood for several years after construction.

Residents living near the collapsed building have deserted their Houses and vowed not to come back again.

The actual course of collapsed building is yet to be discovered but some experts from Mbaise are of the view that the contractor in charge of the site should be arrest immediately for cross examination, adding that the building must have been collapsed as a result of poor management of the place. As at the time of filing this report, nothing tangible has been done to excavate the place to find out what happened.