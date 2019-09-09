Okorocha’s Assembly Junction, Concorde Hotel  Road Junction Tunnels Face Demolition

If what the Information and Orientation Commissioner of Imo State, Barr Emeka Ebiliekwe said about the tunnels built by former governor Rochas Okorocha are anything to go by, bulldozers shall be the next visitors to the tunnels at Concorde Road and House of Assembly junctions on Porthacourt road.

Trumpeta recalls that when the first tunnels on Concorde Road that crosses over to Yar Adua on Porthacourt road was built by Okorocha, it had to be closed down due to public alarm that is was faulty. Both the new one and the one done at House of Assembly are believed to be a poor job as motorists get scared to use them.

Apparently worried by the abandoned of the tunnels by road users, the Imo State Government has fresh plans.

According to the Imo State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Ebiliekwe, plans are underway to replace two substandard tunnels in Owerri constructed by the past administration in the State with world class flyover at the House of Assembly junction, Owerri- Port Harcourt road. He also said there will be well constructed channeled drainages into the Nwaorie River.

He said gone are the days motorists will suffer the pains of “China Roads” built by the past administration.

The Commissioner who spoke at the recent flag off ceremony of 13 signature roads Emeka Ihedioha at the Assumpta Cathedral axis of Port-Harcourt road, said the governor prepared to right the wrongs of the past.

He further explained that the projected life span of the new roads to be built by the present government will be 20 years and above while the contractors handling the roads construction were given twenty months to complete the roads construction.

The Commissioner said the era of substandard projects in the State are gone, saying the award of contracts followed due process

“The transparency and accountability is open for general public to see” he said

He commended the State Commissioner for works, Engr Ben Ekwueme and all those directly or indirectly involved in getting the jobs done properly.