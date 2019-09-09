Except there is a subtle reapproachment to relax all grievances, the days of the secretary to the state government of Imo State Hon Uche Onyeagocha in office are numbered.

Trumpeta learnt that following the recent denial of Governor Emeka Ihedioha that he didn’t order for the arrest of his predecessor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the SSG in trouble, a likely faceoff between Ihedioha and Onyeagocha is in the offing. The differences may consume the SSG should Ihedioha wield the big stick.

A statement credited to Ihedioha and issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyenkwu was of the view that the reported arrest order on the person of Okorocha was among the mischevious lies orchestrated by his opponents to run down his administration since he came on board.

According to the statement “as a government, we are also conscious of the hate campaign against Governor Emeka Ihedioha, including, but not limited to the malicious allegation that he ordered the arrest of a citizen, the former governor of the state, Chief Rochas Okorocha”. By this statement, Ihedioha denied the arrest claim and invariably distanced self from the statements made by Onyeagocha.

It would recalled that after the chairman of the Government Recovery Committee, Jasper Ndubuaku was attacked at the Spibat Estate home of Okorocha, the Secretary to the State Government, Onyeagocha at a rally organized by disturbed youths in Owerri, declared a citizen arrest on Okorocha.

This newspaper has it on good authority that the governor may no longer comfortable with his SSG over the arrest order.

Though, it could not be confirmed when the removal may take place but Trumpeta learnt that Ihedioha is still taking his time on the matter.