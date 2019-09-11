The plot by the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha to join the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, is said to have been causing panic than joy within the party’s circle in Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha has indicated interest to return to the party under whose platform he won the 2011 Imo Governorship election.

Sources told this Newspaper that Okorocha’s latest move to join APGA will cause trouble as the Chief Financier and Governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 Imo Governorship election, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume will not welcome Okorocha with open arms.

Trumpeta was told that rather than bring peace and widen the party’s scope in Imo State, Okorocha’s rumoured return to APGA will tear the party apart as Araraume will fight him to finish in the party.

Okorocha who just won his litigation in the Tribunal over who is the authentic winner of Orlu Senate, is said to have trailed along with All Progressive Congress APC all these while till after his Tribunal, which has now given Okorocha the boost to retrace his step back to APGA.

Okorocha has lamented always about his “suffer” in APC where he said he faces much persecution and discrimination from the hierarchy, who sees him as a big challenge to the 2023 Presidency.

Sources close to Okorocha hinted Trumpeta that Okorocha’s trusted allies have since gradually streamed into APGA, waiting for their Leader, who may be joining APGA with “his Boys” in the Federal House of Representatives.

Sources told Trumpeta that Okorocha sees APC as no vehicle that can carry his 2023 political ambition, and therefore have resolved to pitch tent with APGA where he started in 2011.

But it was said that Okorocha will meet his waterloo in Ifeanyi Araraume, who had already placed his men in all the “Sectors” of the party.

Sources said that soon Imo APGA will come back to life but not without implosion that will soon occur.

Trumpeta was told that Okorocha wants to “Rebuild” APGA for his 2023 Presidential dream, and is not bothered about the party’s Governorship ticket, which this Newspaper learnt is what Okorocha is proposing to Araraume, to give him a safe landing in the party. “Okorocha is not talking about Imo Governorship again in 2023. That one is left for Uche Nwosu if he is interested then; what concerns Okorocha now is his Presidential ambition” he said.