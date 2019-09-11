The cold relationship existing between the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha is said to have attracted the attention of some “Imo Elders”, who are said to have resolved to move in and settle both politicians.

According to information available to this Newspaper, the Elders are said to have come to the conclusion of settling Ihedioha and Okorocha, as they believe that the face-off between both political titans may affect the security of Imo State, which will not spell well for the Imo populace.

Sources said that it became imperative to settle the duo, as it is believed that “When Two Elephants fight, the grasses suffer”.

Trumpeta was told that the height of the political war between Ihedioha and his predecessor came with the recent “Public Arrest Declaration” made by the Secretary to the Imo State Government, Hon Uche Onyeagocha, which gave right to every Imo citizen to arrest Okorocha whenever he sets foot on Imo soil.

This scenario, sources told Trumpeta, has heightened tension in the State, as the followers of both politicians now eye one another with suspicion, which if not handled well may explode into crisis.

Trumpeta was told that since Ihedioha won the March 9, 2019 Imo Governorship election, his predecessor, Okorocha has not seen him as his successor, following the fact that Okorocha had preferred another fellow than Ihedioha, and therefore has refused to accord him the respect due for a sitting Governor.

Sources said that recent Ihedioha/Okorocha face off is due to an accumulated grievances between both men, which climaxed with Okorocha’s “Triumphant Entry” into the State a few weeks ago, when he landed Imo State after three months with Drums of Dancers, and attacked the incumbent Governor on Radio without restraint.

Sources told Trumpeta that Okorocha’s attitude towards Ihedioha, which made Okorocha not to corporate with Ihedioha’s Transition Committee, including not giving him a hand-over Note, are all prelude to the recent explosive clash between both politicians.

Trumpeta was told that Okorocha laid the foundation of his present Battle with Ihedioha when he refused to accord Ihedioha respect, including Okorocha’s continuous attack on Ihedioha even after he was sworn-in as Governor.

This, sources said led Ihedioha to go tough on Okorocha, who later complained as if he was not the one to fire the first salvo.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha said that what pained him most was the alleged “harassment” of his daughter, who stood her ground to challenge Imo Recovery Team, which many said was first introduced in Imo by Okorocha, when he won the 2011 Imo Governorship election.

Sources said that rather than leave the State and face her business, Okorocha’s first daughter who is the wife to Chief Uche Nwosu, the Governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA had to remain in Imo to physically confront the Recovery Team, which sources said led to the friction and shouting match between Okorocha’s daughter and Imo Government officials.

However, it was learnt that Okorocha crossed the Redline, when alleged Thugs descended on Hon Jasper Ndubuaku, the Senior Special Assistant SSA to the Governor on Security Matters, and Chairman, Imo Recovery Team, when he visited Okorocha’s private home in Owerri in search of alleged Imo property.

It was after this assault on Ndubuaku that the Imo SSG, Hon Onyeagocha declared “Citizen Arrest” on Okorocha, which the Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has since denied he does not have a hand.

However, in the light of these disturbing circumstances, the said Imo Elders cutting across Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe zones, without political leanings, have decided to settle both men, at least for the peace of Imo State.

But whether both men as amenable to such settlement is yet to be seen, even as a majority of Imo people agree that whatever be the situation, Okorocha must first of all relinquish whatever property that belongs to Imo State that is in his possession, both “Moveable and cash”.

Trumpeta was told that the move to reconcile both politicians is already on, and would be brokered by a certain “Elder” who is seen as non political to the Imo Affairs for years now.

“Within days, both men would be communicated on this serious matter. And we hope they will adhere to the move for the peace of Imo State” one of the Initiators told Trumpeta.