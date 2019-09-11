Why Ex Imo Governor Must Appear In Court-Govt

The Imo State Government through court processes has given reasons why the immediate past governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha must appear in court.

A magistrate court in Owerri during the week issued order asking him to appear in court.

From what Trumpeta obtained from the court, In suit No OW/MISC79/2019 in the Magistrate’s Court of Imo State of Owerri Magisterial District holden at Owerri, the Attorney General of Imo State filed a suit against Senator Ethelbert Rochas Okorocha.

The court under R.O.C Nworka, ESQ, a Chief Magistrate GDI upon hearing C.N Akowundu Esq a Director Civil Litigation for Attorney General with M.A Odokwu Esq, Chief State’s counsel for the complainant said that the application is brought in pursuant to section 35 of the CPL Cap 30 Vol 11, Laws of Eastern Nigeria (1963) applicable in Imo State and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The defendant (Okorocha) was ordered to appear in court on the 8th day of October 2019, to show ca0use why he should not be ordered to enter into a recognizance for keeping the peace and to be of good behaviour towards the complainant.

Nworka further ordered that the summons and other court processes are to be served on the defendant by substituted means.

The Attorney General of Imo State in the summons to Defendant told the court that “since the coming into office of the new Government led by the incumbent Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha (CON) have consistently been in the deplorable habit of fomenting trouble and inciting you supporters to disobey the government of the day.

“That you have been in the habit of making seditious and inciting statement against the government even on air using your Radio station (Reach FM) which is widely listened to in Owerri and beyond.

” That you, instead of representing your constituents who purportedly elected you in the senate at Abuja, spend your time in Owerri, Imo State, cavorting with your retaine of well armed thugs and urchins disturbing the peace of Owerri.

“That you are always in Owerri in order to overawe and intimidate the government and its officials carrying out their lawful duties and assignments using your private multia and thugs popularly referred to as “Ohaji boys”

“That on or about the 28th August, 2019, a special adviser to the Governor on security who also doubles as the chairmen of the taskforce on recovery of government property in the person of Hon Jasper Ndubuaku, who came to serve court processes on you at your Spibat residence, was viciously attacked and beaten to an inch of his life by the thugs and armed men on your orders. And other complaints filed in court.