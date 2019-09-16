IPOB Leader: Nnamdi Kanu in UN To Address World on Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has revealed that its leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu will on Today meet with officials of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland office.

A press release by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, stated that contrary to speculations that Kanu would meet the officials during the general assembly in Washington, it opted for a smaller gathering in Geneva to avoid infiltration by ‘opposition elements’, it said.

Part of the release read, “Going by the relentless engagement of the international community by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) consider it imperative to inform the great people of Biafra, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that in keeping with the promise of our leader during his last outing at the EU, he will be leading a delegation to the UN office in Geneva Switzerland on Tuesday 18th September 2019.”

Powerful said details of the meeting would remain under wraps as previous experience during Kanu’s meeting with European Union in Brussels, showed that the federal government of Nigeria also sent two diplomats as delegates to spy on them.

“As usual details of these meetings will not be subject to public disclosure as we are well aware of the lengths the corrupt, fraudulent and election stealing cabal will go to hamstring and frustrate our efforts.

“Not many people know that Nigerian Ambassador to the EU personally rang Seb Dance, the Member of European Parliament that invited our leader to the EU, to try bullying him into cancelling the event.

“Anytime we make public our critical diplomatic engagements, Nigerian Government has used their considerable wealth and clout of sovereignty to cajole, buy-off, bribe, intimidate and threaten their business interests in Africa.

“Nigeria it must be said sent two female diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to observe our leader’s presentation at the European Parliament. Our leader even walked across to these diplomats after the event to thank them for coming. Any Nigerian or agent of Nigeria that wants to know the outcome of the Brussels outing should ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after all two of their diplomats were there to hear our leader speak.

Powerful further stated, “For the avoidance of doubt and possible misrepresentation or interpretation, our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his team will appear before the great men and women of the world at the UN headquarters in Geneva and not the General Assembly in New York as being speculated in some quarters.

“Our demand for the recognition of the right of Biafrans to self-determination and the need for urgent intervention of the civilized world in order to avert looming catastrophe will continue to gather momentum. We are relentless and will never stop until Biafra is restored.