Tunji Adedeji

An amalgamation of different socio-cultural organizations across the 9 council areas in Owerri Zone have commended the Imo State Governor , Emeka Ihedioha’s achievements in office ,expressing satisfaction over his programme and policies.

Speaking about the governor’s performance in his first 100 days in office last Saturday at Owerri Sports Club, Chief Fidel Onyeneke Spoke Person to the four respected socio-cultural groups called Ezurezu Mbaise Socio-cultural group, Mezie Dozie Owerri Socio-cultural group, Olu Owerri and Ezumezu Mbaitoli Socio-cultural Organization said “he is on course.”

According to him,”we are thanking the people of Imo State and also pledging our unflinching support to Gov Ihedioha’s administration. We appreciate the fact that the rebuild Imo Government obeys rule of law and we really want to use this platform to appeal to Ndi-Imo to be patient with him because we are optimistic that Imo is on the right track.”

On Ihedioha’s cabinet, Onyeneke who was former NUJ Chairman described it as an added advantage to his government, asserting that, they are array of tested, trusted hands and new breeds with superb pedigrees which makes them a combination of elders with wisdom and youth with strength.

Onyeneke advised Ihedioha to see all the 3 zones that made up the 27 LGA’s in Imo State as one and ensure every part of the state feels the impact of good governance.

Speaking earlier, Barr Cyril Anyanwu, the Chairman of Ezurezu Mbaise group, an Apex Socio-cultural organization in the 3 LGA’s in Mbaise said he wished to express his profound gratitude to all Imolites, particularly all the socio-cultural groups in Owerri Zone for their support to Ihedioha.

He said, “on behalf of Ezurezu Mbaise home and abroad we have called for a meeting with our brothers, so we can show them gratitude for the way they supported the candidature of our son Ihedioha .This is the first post election meeting and we are here to congratulate Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha on his victory at the poll early this year and to congratulate ourselves for being part of the success story.”

Anyanwu said,”Most of you constituted the foundation of last gubernatorial election. Some were part and parcel of the campaigns vision and mission of Gov. Ihedioha . My prayer is that never again would the people of Owerri miss any of our goals until we make Owerri zone become a solid ground.”

Also speaking the Vice Chairman of Ezumezu Mbaitoli, Chief Rufus Osueke enjoined Imolites to key into Ihedioha’s programme and policies. He said those accusing the governor of poor performance, were only being subjective, as the realities on ground proved otherwise.

Osueke emphasized that those who want to distract the governor should desist henceforth, warning detractors to have a rethink.

Speaking respectively, Barr Emeja Nwaneri, member of Dozie Mezie Imo and Chef Martin Opara, President of Orlu Owerri said the rebuild Imo administration has done a lot to block leakages in the system and promote transparency in governance through the introduction of Treasury Single Account, TSA.

They opined that rule of law has finally returned to the state .The feat achieved through good economic management has also culminated in development of various sectors .We can now feel the impact of good governance in Imo State. Today the state now has a governor whose word is his bond, they averred.

Other respected leaders Present were Chief Ferdinard Achononu, Barr Ezekiel Oparah, Prof Emma Ugwulebo, Hon Anozie Onyeagocha, Barr Nwogu Silvester ,Hon Geoffrey Ihetuge, Hon Steve Onu , Dr Bede Amaezechi, Hon Oliver Enwerem ,Hon Awogu Okechukwu ,Levi Oguike, Hon Josiah Nwosu, Rex Obilor Enwere, Kevin Agbegbu .