Uzodinma Undecided Yet, As Araraume, Nwosu Think Appeal

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress APC, in the March 9, 2019 Imo Governorship election, Senator Hope Uzodinma has told his followers to remain calm, while he weighs all the options before making the next decision.

Senator Uzodinma lost his case at the Tribunal to the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party, who was declared as the authentic winner of the March 9, 2019 Imo Governorship election by the Tribunal.

He advised his supporters not to despair as he must come out with the best solution that will favour his supporters.

He said that his Team of Lawyers is currently studying the outcome of the judgement after which they will advise him on what next step to take.

“Our supporters should not despair but should be confident that justice will be served at the end of the day” Uzodinma said.

Meanwhile, the candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume is said to have directed his lawyers to file an Appeal for the judgement.

His Action Alliance AA counterpart, Chief Uche Nwosu has also asked his Lawyers to head to Appeal Court to challenge the Tribunal judgment, as he believed that he was not given fair hearing.