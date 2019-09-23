The Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has remained humble in victory after defeating his opponents at the Imo Governorship Election Tribunal.

In a release signed by himself, Ihedioha called on all those who challenged his victory in Tribunal to eschew bitterness but should join him in moving Imo State forward.

In a letter captioned “Let us join Hands and Rebuild Imo” the Governor said that there was no need fighting each other when such energy could be directed in making Imo State great, adding that the task facing his administration is “very enormous but we will surmount the odds”.

He called on all Imo people to join hands with him to lead Imo out of the woods.

“I therefore call on all Imolites across party opinion divides, especially my opponents in the last election to join hands with us as we make Imo great again. For me there is no victor no vanquished” Ihedioha said.