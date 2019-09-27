Recovery Committee Chairman, Jasper Ndubuaku Goes Underground Over Murder of Aide In Owerri

Hon Jasper Ndubuuaku, the Chairman of the Imo State Government Recovery Committee has ceased to make public appearances in recent times.

The absence of Ndubaku from public scene may not be unconnected to Sunday’s killing of his aide by unknown gunmen.

Ndubuaku’s aide, said to be attached to the Recovery Committee was gunned down by unknown persons suspected to be assassins at the Cherubim Junction area of Whetheral Road, Owerri.

The death of the victim is said to have sent a security signal to Ndubuaku who has in the news over the activities of his committee.

On few occasions, Ndubuaku was confronted leading to the attack he suffered at the Spibat estate of the immediate past governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The killing, which police is investigating, according to associates has put Ndubuaku out circulation.

It was learnt Ndubuaku is yet to report to office to undertake any program of the Recovery Committee.

Efforts to reach Ndubuaku at the office proved abortive even calls out to his number was futile.