Ehime Mbano Chieftain, Okechukwu Iwuoha Lauds Ihedioha’s Tribunal Victory

A frontline politician, humanitarian and patron of Imo liberation movement, Ehime Mbano chapter, Hon .Amb. Okechukwu Fortune Iwuoha has congratulated the Governor, his Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha (Ome nke ahuru anya) on his well deserved victory at the election tribunal.

Hon Amb. Okechukwu Iwuoha who expressed his joy during a celebration of his victory in his country home Umuduruokoro Umunumo Ehime Mbano, described the victory as a triumph for democracy.

Hon Iwuoha seized the opportunity to advise his teeming fans to give the Governor every support in this clarion call for rebuilding Imo State and also enjoined those that lost out at the tribunal to sheath their swords and contribute their own quota to the rebuild Imo project and jettison the idea for further litigations so as to allow the governor concentrate with his programmes for the sustainable growth and development of the state.

The Ehime grassroot political giant, entrepreneur and a renowned manager hinted that he gave his usual support to rebuild Imo project by donating a standard office complex for a period of 8 years to the Imo liberation movement, Ehime Mbano chapter, who honoured him as their patron a fortnight to the verdict by the election tribunal in Abuja. Hon Okechukwu Fortune Iwuoha also encouraged the members of Imo liberation movement and the entire Ehime Mbano citizens to support the programmes of the state government as it reflects through the development oriented activities of the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Ehime Mbano LGA, Hon Engr Benedict Nwoluka.

The Ehime Mbano Chieftain promised to use his resources and wealth of experience as the chairman of Umuduruokoro village council, President of Umunumo Progressive Forum, President of Igbo Indigenes in Kano State and a renowned Manager, to support the rebuild Imo project of the Imo State governor. He promised to make sure Ehime Mbano is placed first among the 27 Local Government Areas of the State, while expressing gratitude to Governor Ihedioha for giving some Ehime Mbano Indigenes the opportunity to serve in his administration.