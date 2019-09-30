Imo Govt Records Success in LGAs As “Clocking” Uncovers Ghost Workers

The Government of Imo State, has received good stories from the Twenty Seven Local Government Areas (27) of the State, following the introduction of “Clocking” system that enables all staff to thump-print their fingers, before and after work.

According to information reaching Trumpeta from the LGAs, the exercise which was introduced just last week has started recording success within a short time.

Trumpeta learnt that already, about, Twenty to one hundred ghosts workers are exposed everyday, which will continue this week.

Trumpeta learnt that following the heavy wage Bill in Imo LGAs, with the number of people claiming to be staff, the Emeka Ihedioha administration decided to introduce the clocking system to ascertain exactly is the real, and total number of staff in each of the 27 LGAs.

However, at the beginning the exercise some senior staff of the LGAs were said to be against the exercise and kicked against the policy, until they were addressed by the Governor, through in Special Adviser on LGA, Hon Eze Mayor, after which the exercise commenced.

Just after last week, about two thousand ghost workers have already been unveiled throughout Imo State, and many are expected to be exposed before month’s end.

Speaking to Trumpeta on the latest situation the SA to the Governor on Local Government, Hon Mayor Eze said, “You can see that Gov Ihedioha has been vindicated. You cannot imagine what is coming out of this latest decision of clocking system. It is a good development as LGAs will save enough funds to engage in other projects. Imagine a Local Government spend as much a fifty million (N50m) just for salary alone. In some LGAs, you get up to 900 workers.

“That is too much”.

Indications are that about two LGAs in Okigwe zone are yet to submit the Data of their work force, which determines what is computed into the machine.

“That is a good one. I have said it that Ihedioha should be given time. We should be patient to record successes” Dr James Opara, a Retired Civil Servant told Trumpeta.

Hon Eze Mayor said that he is sure that after the LGA staff head count, the process will move to the State workforce.

“That one is not under my office. I am SA to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs” he said.