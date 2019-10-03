How Police Nabbed Killers of Aide To Imo Govt Appointee

By Onyekachi Eze

Nemesis has caught up with the killers of an aide to Imo State governor, Jasper Ndubuaku whose Personal Assistant; Bruno Uchechukwu was murdered in cold blood last week in Owerri.

Parading the suspected killer, Leonard Dennis aka Toothpick aged 22, in the command headquarters on Wednesday, the State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo revealed that the culprit was caught on the basis of credible intelligence.

The CP said the suspect was apprehended by the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, adding that he belonged to a cult group.

Ladodo further said the SARS commander, Godfrey Victor led the operation to the school road in Owerri metropolis where luck ran out of him.

According to CP, “he is a member of the new black movement of Africa, also known as Ayes confraternity. On interrogation, he confessed of being one of those who killed Bruno Uchechukwu, 32, at the Cherubim junction Owerri, on September 22.

Further information gathered by this Newspaper said that Bruno hailed from Atta Ikeduru, but resident at No 32 Elekwenwa Street Owerri, and, until his death, was a Personal Assistant to the State Movable Assets Recovery Committee Chairman, Jasper Ndubuaku.