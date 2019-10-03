Even as the modalities for the conduct of the Local Government, LGA, elections have not been clearly made public by the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, indications that it may lead to a brake up of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in the State is getting clearer by the day.

The State governor, Emeka Ihedioha has not hidden his desire to conduct LGA elections in Imo Stat within e six months after he came into power. In this regard, a new ISIEC body was reconstituted and the Commission has moved on with preparations.

With about two months to end the year which is about six months of Ihedioha’s administration, party members, especially those of the PDP are gingering up for the elections tipped to hold in December this years.

Already, internal crisis is gradually brewing in the party with various interest groups, Leaders and areas seeking attention inconsideration for positions related to chairmanship of the councils and councilors.

Trumpeta learnt that except measures are considered to check schisms within the party’s fold before the election, the PDP may witness intra-party feud.

This newspaper gathered that signs of crack have started showing as accusations and counter accusations keep flying about. It was learnt that the interest of most of the PDP leaders in each of the LGAs over who should be the party’s chairmanship candidate is causing minor rumpus.

Already, some top Leaders of the party with enormous influences outside their domains are being accused of trying to influence who would emerge as the flag bearers in other LGA than theirs.

Trumpeta noticed that the accusation of “godfather” influence is rife in Orlu zone where an political Heavy Weight with spread across the 12 LGAs is being at the center of the allegation. The leader is being accused of attempting to impose candidates on the people. The story is same in the remaining zones.

Another fear that may cause uproar is that of the interest of the State governor who is a product of the party. As the leader of the party, the governor has overwhelming power to influence who emerges as chairmanship candidate of the PDP for the election. The choice of the governor may differ with that of the other party members thereby leading to disaffection in the system.

Findings by this newspaper however revealed that the interest of some of the incumbent chairmen who are incharge of the Transition Committees still interest in running for the main election have also triggered off fresh troubles as they were initially asked to reject the position. The renewed interest of some of the serving chairmen has sparked off serious disaffection within the party’s rank and file.

Trumpeta further gathered that the State PDP Leaders who are apparently aware of the development may institute subtle means to soften frayed nerves to avert the looming crisis.