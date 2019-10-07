Indications are that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State will soon commence a tour of reconciliation of its members across the state as fillers from the grass roots show that all may not be well with the party in the localities, even though all may look fine in the surface.

PDP sources told Trumpeta that many members of the party, especially its teeming voters in the communities have started lamenting about abandonment after the party swept the elections in some LGAs in the State.

Trumpeta was told that members now feel used and dumped after most of the Leaders had ran to Owerri, to pick one appointment or the other and have since remained scarce from the masses at the grass roots.

The source said that Imo PDP must learn how to harness its various victories at the last election, or regret losing its teeming followers soon.

This Newspaper was told that there is a communication breakdown between the party in the grassroots, as most PDP Wards in the State have stopped calling meetings to keep their members together and reassure them, rather all that is in vogue now is to hang around the State capital searching for political appointments.

The PDP sources said that the party must not allow the euphoria of winning the Governorship election derail it from remaining in constant touch with the masses who voted massively for the party.

However, Trumpeta learnt that those incharge of the party in Imo State have not lost the fact that the party needs “a reconnect” with the electorate after the electoral victories.

This Newspaper was told that soon the party will take a tour of the LGAs to thank the people for their support, adding that the PDP Government is not more than five months in office, and promised that soon the members will smile.

Another source said that the Emeka Ihedioha administration had reinvigorated life in the grassroots with the rebirth of the LGAs who have commenced various projects in the LGAs, adding that Imo has not had it so good like the five months old regime of Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

The source assured that with the emergence of PDP in the State as the ruling, all the citizens are now members of the party because PDP will not discriminate against siting projects across the State, pointing out that PDP has connected with the masses.

Speaking to Trumpeta, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Mayor Eze said that Imo State under Ihedioha has come back to life, adding that today the 27 LGAs are booming with activities, which he said has restored confidence of the people that Ihedioha meant well for the grassroots.