By Okey Alozie

Senator Okorocha’s son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu is said to be facing chapters of problems since few days now.

After the Governorship petition tribunal which he lost to Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Nwosu is said to have faced a big problem from the Royal fathers in Imo State as they Traditional rulers want to reduce his status without delay.

Umuonyima community in Owerri Municipal council was the first community to open Uche Nwosu misery. The community leaders of Umuonyima have explained why the stripped Uche Nwosu of its indigeneship which they gave him last year at the peak of Imo Governorship.

This time around the royal fathers in Mbaise and Orlu zone are said to have ganged up to humiliate the Governor’s son inlaw by stripping him of the Ugwumba title they collectively gave him.

Information revealed that after Umuonyima communities cancelled the adoption of Uche Nwosu as a bonafide son of the community, a directive was alleged to have been given to other communities in Imo State to disown any title that they gave to the Action Alliance AA guber candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu.

Trumpeta learnt that consultations have now got to advanced level and it has been alleged also that the State government agents are coordinating the process.

Mbaise council of traditional rulers as we gathered is on the move to cue in and strip the former Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu the title Mbaise community gave him during their new yam festival (Iriji Mbaise) that took place at Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA last year.

The royal fathers after receiving directive as we learnt resolved to meet secretly on the matter.

Few Ezes who spoke to our reporter confirmed the story, adding that they were under pressure to comply with the directives coming from above.

Further information revealed that a top government official from Owerri zone is solidly behind the plot to reduce the status of Uche Nwosu by removing all his titles.

The royal fathers of Nkwere LGA who first gave Uche Nwosu the Ugwumba title from all indications have been ordered to join the cue and do what other communities are doing.

Uche Nwosu is said to have condemned the action of Umuonyima and other communities that have agreed to withdraw the titles they gave him.

The former Chief of Staff and AA guber candidate in Imo State hinted that he never lobbied for any of the titles, adding that the communities in appreciation to his good work, resolved to give him those titles.

Concerned Imolites who spoke on this issue wondered why the battle have now shifted from Rochas Okorocha to his son inlaw.

But many agree that Okorocha and his son inlaw must be cut to size because they toiled with the life of Imolites when they Governed Imo State like a private Estate.