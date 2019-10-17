Archbishop Obinna’s Successor Emerges As Owerri Archdiocese Get New Head

In line with the earlier prediction of Trumpeta that a new head for Catholic Diocese is in the offing, an Auxiliary Bishop has been named for the Archdiocese. He is Rev Fr Moses Chikwe

Trumpeta had in one of the previous editions few months ago disclosed about plans to have a successor to Archbishop Anthony Obinna as his retirement date draws nearer.

An official message from the Vatican named Moses Chikwe, a priest of the Owerri Diocese as the Auxiliary Bishop as Obinna begins retirement process.

Born on April 4tj 1967 at Uzoagba Ikeduru, after St Peter Claver Seminary, Okpala, he studied Philosophy at St Joseph Seminary, Ikot Ekpene,1988-1992 and Theology, at the Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu 1992-1996. He has a doctorate in Educational Administration at University of California. He was ordained a priest in 1996.