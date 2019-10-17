EXPOSED! Why Okorocha’s Coalition Plots Ihedioha’s Downfall

Reasons behind the reported meeting held at the instance of the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas in Abuja where his allies met with other opposition forces against the administration of Emeka Ihedioha have been unearthed.

Waves of a meeting Okorocha had with a section of his supporters and others; comprising allies of Senators Ifeanyi Araraume and Hope Uzodinma, became awash in the media suggesting that there is a grand plot hatched by non PDP lawmakers and politicians to work against Ihedioha.

In the report which has been confirmed by the media aide to Okorocha, a meeting of common interest was held at Okorocha’s instance in Abuja where the likes of Araraume, Sam Daddy Anyanwu, Uche Nwosu, Godfrey Dikeocha, George Egu and 33 others showed face.

Trumpeta learnt that even as the meeting was convened on how to frustrate the administration of Ihedioha and make it look unpopular before the public, it was a concept of the former governor to secure support from others to frustrate the present administration probing the Rescue Mission administration of Okorocha.

According to reliable sources close to the former governor, there is serious disquiet from his family members and former appointees over the number of probe panels the Ihedioha administration established since May 29th, 2019.

Available information has it that apparently aware of what would be the outcome of the probe and considering its consequences on the ongoing probe of his eight year regime, Okorocha is willing to dine and romance with his worst political enemies like Araraume to stop Ihedioha.

It would be recalled that Araraume after losing the PDP governorship ticket in 2014 primaries moved over to APC to support Okorocha’s second term. Mid way into the second term of Okorocha, Araraume called it quits with the alliance and became a prominent opposition to the Rescue Mission Government using his Destiny Organization political front.

In view of the possible probe of his era, Okorocha was said to have sought fresh allies to stop efforts at making any recovery of the alleged looting of government property and embezzlement of funds.

Other matters that may have also led to the Abuja meeting was on how to stop the present administration going ahead with revoking of government lands acquired by key players of the past administration through false means.

“You are aware there are many probe panels and committees the Ihedioha Government set up. All these committees no doubt will look at what Okorocha did. To stop these revelations, the ex governor has to mobilize support within and outside his political camp to stop Ihedioha. It doesn’t matter to Okorocha if his enemies are incorporated in this coalition because the enemy he has now is Ihedioha” a source who attended the meeting told Trumpeta in Abuja.

Another factor this newspaper gathered led to the meeting was the desire of some persons who lost out in the PDP to have their pound of flesh back from Ihedioha. It was gathered that the likes of Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu who battled the PDP ticket with Ihedioha till Supreme Court, and former Secretary of PDP, George Egu are not happy with the governor over the manner the lost out are using the Okorocha angle to fight back.

The desire of some ex appointees of Okorocha to stop attempts at probing them alongside their principal is also said to be another factor behind the meeting. Three of the four federal lawmakers loyal to Okorocha; Chike Okafor , Kinglsy Uju and Paschal Obi are within this group. While Okafor was at a time in charge of Finance Ministry, Uju held forth as Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Lands bureau boss and ISOPADEC Managing Director. Apart from probe of land deals during their tenure, ISOPADEC under Uju is being probed. For Obi, his tenure as Principal Secretary to Okorocha is being reviewed. The gathering in Abuja where these personalities were said to be part of according to the sources is meant to stop the ongoing probe of their past activities.

A reliable source revealed that the following attended the meeting in Abuja; Rochas Okorocha,

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume,

Senator SamDaddy Anyanwu,

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu,

Hon. Chike Okafor,

Hon. Uju Kingsley,

Rt. Hon. Ozuruigbo Ugonna,

Hon. Dr. Paschal C. Obi,

Rt. Hon. Godfrey Dikeocha,

Ekenze Callistus,

Uchendu Mark,

Barr. Emma Nwosu,

Chief Emeka Iroka,

Henry Okafor,

Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri,

Osita Opara,

Ishuba Ojinnaka,

Okenze Obinna,

Sir George Eguh,

Barr. Eze Nwa-uwa,

Uche Mbangsa,

Chief Chidi Ibeh,

Hon. Arthur Egwim,

Hon. Ngozi Obiefule,

Hon. Duru Johnson,

Hon. Uju Onwudiwe,

Hon. Prince Obinna Okwara,

Kingsley Ihegworo,

Hon. Nzekwe Stanley,

Hon Gerry Okolie,

Hon. Ken Emelu,

Hon Lasbrey Okafor,

Emma Bukar,

Francis Onwu,

Chief E. Ijeanacho,

Vitalis Anyaegbu,

Barr Steve Asimobi,

Rt. SPT. Eberendu Chimechefulam,

Dr. Ebere Nzewuji.