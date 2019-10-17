Allegation of Fraud: Ex-Imo Lawmakers Return to EFCC Net

By Okey Alozie

The members of the 8th Imo House of Assembly on Wednesday 13th October returned to Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) office in Enugu, Enugu State.

The former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly and other principal officers of the 8th House of Assembly were reported to have traveled to Enugu for more interrogation over alleged financial misdeeds.

The Lawmakers were reported to have been invited by the anti graft agency few months ago in connection with series of financial deals which they were accused of. Sources said that after interrogation, they were given bail and asked to come back on October 13 for further explanations.

Information reaching Trumpeta revealed that another serious allegation of fraud involving the Lawmakers was discovered which warranted the anti graft agency to pounce on them again.

Information has it that the lawmakers allegedly got N 22m each few days to their exit and this money according to sources was brought from the account meant for Imo Local Governments and transferred to the private Bank account of one of the lawmakers that represent a particular Local Government Area in Okigwe zone.

Trumpeta learnt that not all the Lawmakers went to EFCC on Wednesday as directed. After taking note of those that came, EFCC official were said to have requested all the members of eight house to appear before the commission by next week. The Lawmakers must be at Enugu EFCC office for further explanation on the alleged fraud and any one that refused to come for the interrogation this time around would have him or herself to be blame, the source told Trumpeta.

This message as we gathered, have gone to all the members of the eight house. However, some of them are said to have ran to Ex Governor Rochas Okorocha who is now a Senator to seek for help and advice on what to do. Some of them as we were told have hired the services of powerful lawyers that will stand for their bail incase EFCC decides to detain them after the interrogation next week.