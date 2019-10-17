Apart from the commencement of pensioner’s payment in Imo State, a total number of Eight thousand, five hundred and forty nine (8,549) of them were discovered to be fake (Ghosts) while about four hundred and twenty eight million naira ( N 428m) would be saved monthly from the pension ghosts.

This was disclosed by the Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha while addressing the citizens on a State Broadcast yesterday.

Ihedioha said that the biometric verification exercise of the pensioners uncovered a lot of evils being perpetrated by those handling the Imo pension matter.

The Governor who thanked Imo people, especially the pensioners for their patient and understanding while the verification lasted said that there is hope for Imo State and asked for support of Imo people.

He said that with the conclusion of the verification exercise Imo pensioners will always get paid.

“Imo pensioners and pension administration system in the State will now be seamless, automated and pensioners will at the comfort of their homes receive their due entitlements” Ihedioha assured.

News from the various communities in the State said that for the first time in Imo, pensioners received alerts on their phones while sitting in their homes, as the Banks delivered their pension allowances to them.

Sources said that the pensioners received two months payment, even as the Emeka Ihedioha administration had just spent four months in office.

A pensioner who spoke to Trumpeta said that the past regime of Owelle Rochas Okorocha owed them for Eight years despite loans from the Federal Government to offset the pension arrears.

They thanked Ihedioha for living up to his promise, and appealed to the Governor to look into the arrears owed them by past administrations.