Bribery Scandal Rocks Alleged Tenure Elongation of TC Members

The alleged plot to extend the tenure of the transition committee members of the LGAs in the state has been uncovered.

There are strong indications that the scheduled LGA elections the administration of EmekaIhedioha promised to conduct in office after six months may not after all hold before December.

Trumpeta recalls that after removing council chairmen and councilors the immediate past administration put on seat, Ihedioha promised to conduct LGA elections.

But, this newspaper can report that despite efforts being put in place by the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC to conduct elections this Christmas, the LGA elections may not hold.

The inability of the election to hold before December is traceable to plots by the incumbent TC members to have tenure elongation.

It was gathered that to have more months in office than expected, the leadership of the TC members have embarked on subtle moves to secure tenure elongation.

According to Trumpeta findings, the TC members are using funds to allegedly buy their way and convince the house of assembly members to give legal backing to their tenure extension.

It was gathered that TC members have raised a purse and moving after the house leadership and other critical stakeholders in Ihedioha administration

A source who didn’t want to be mentioned confirmed the development when he told the newspaper that going by the way the TC members are moving, an extension of date instead of the December deadline shall be extended for them to continue in office.