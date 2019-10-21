Trumpeta Reporter Weds October 26

A renowned Journalist based in Owerri ,Imo State capital , MrTunjiAdedeji is set to tie the knot with his heartthrob Miss Doreen Eke on Saturday, 26th October, 2019 at St. Mulumba’s Catholic Church, Owerri.

MrTunjiAdedeji, a senior journalist with an Owerri based Trumpeta Newspaper disclosed his intentions to marry his long time fiancée via his face book account. He also announced that reception follows immediately at Imo International Conference Centre Owerri, IICC.

According to him, “the wedding would feature a mouthwatering gourmets menu set to tickle everyone’s taste buds and with complete specialty cocktails.

It will recall that the Traditional Marriage, TM of the two lovebirds took place sometime on the 31st of Dec, 2017 at Eke’s Family Compound, Oforola, Owerri West Local Government Area , Imo State where the traditional marriage rites was performed.

TunjiAdedeji, a prolific writer has contributed professionally to the uplift of Imo State and Nigeria. His journalistic prowess has assisted in shaping the society at large and Imo state economy in particular.