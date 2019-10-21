Nkenna Nzeruo Rejoins PDP With over 400 loyalists •Drums Support for Ihedioha

By OnyekachiEze

Immediate past member that represented Oru East State Constituency in the Imo House of Assembly, Hon Nkenna John Nzeruo has rejoined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Nzeruo’s welcome back into the umbrella party commenced with his acceptance in his AwoOmamma ward 2 on Saturday, proceeded by the large gathering of the Oru East LGA on Sunday, 20th October, 2019 in his Ubachima country home.

Top flight politicians from the LGA and the State were present to usher in the lawmaker per excellence, whose contributions in the State legislature in the 8th House was massively heard and felt.

Earlier in his speech, Hon NkennaNzeruo expressed joy for the warm welcome of the party stalwarts into the party.

“I am not joining PDP as a new person, but I am rejoining the party. I can beat my chest to say that I am now fully back into that indivisible party”.

“By the grace of God, Oru East PDP is strengthened, while the opposition parties are weakened”.

Nzeruo disclosed that he didn’t come back to PDP alone, but with his mammoth supporters numbering over 400.

Reeling out reasons for the new love for the ‘okokorokoo’ party, Nzeruo revealed that as a former lawmaker with the zeal to ensure effectiveness, transparency and accountability in governance, he felt in love with rebuild government policies and programs.

He explained of his determination to working with the government with people’s interest at heart in delivering that democracy dividends without any fear or favor.

He recalled that Imo under RochasOkorocha’s 8years tenure experienced great hardship, torture and aberration of rule of law which crippled the affairs of the State.

However, he submitted that within 5 months in office, the State has recorded tremendous blessings in terms of human and capital development.

On human development, Hon Nzeruo highlighted that the payment of 100% workers salaries as at when due is a good plus in determining a selfless leader, as well as making proactive efforts with the payment of pensions which the governor fulfilled last week and other matters connected thereto.

The former Oru East legislator further commended Ihedioha for living up to his manifesto of ‘due process’.

Nzeruo said, “You know a sincere and trustworthy leader by actions and words. Indeed, Imo State has been blessed with a visionary governor who knows what due process is, who respects the legislature and the judiciary”.

“It is no more business as usual, where one man can wake up anytime and decide what would be done in a State as big and intellectually endowed as Imo. Power has returned to the people”.

In a related development, Hon Nzeruo called on all the opposing parties to close ranks, withdraw their appeal cases in court and join hands in making Imo great again.

He averred that the task to rebuilding Imo State has gone beyond politics, hence the call for all hands to be on deck.

Commenting, the zonal chairman of PDP, Chief Alloy Igwe said right from time, he has known NkennaNzeruo as a man of honour whose contribution in the State legislature was heard.

He said his entry into the party has gone deeper in making the party stronger, pointing out that the party is not a one man show, but always ready to welcome people back in the fold.

Similarly, he said Imo State is in dire need of support from all angle in order to enable the rebuild government thrive.

Contributing, the PDP State scribe, Nze Ray Emeaña expressed gladness on the crowd he met on ground. He added that Oru East PDP made them proud due to their unity, even though many thought PDP would not get victory.

He said as a politician, those in the city are not those that get victory, but the grassroot mobilizers.

NzeEmeaña highlighted that the party grows more on discipline, which was the reason some arrogant persons were shown the way out.

He seized the opportunity to remind everyone of the speedy payment of pensions as promised by the governor, EmekaIhedioha, revival of the Ahiajoku lecture, among other achievements of the rebuild government.

“what I am saying is that government has come back to what it should be. The destruction made by RochasOkorocha’s tenure will not be rebuilt in a week or few, but a gradual process”.

Therefore, he enjoined Nzeruo to be a veritable tool in the repositioning of Imo.

Also lending his voice, NzeHyginusNlemchi said his happiness knows no bounds giving to the fact that a man of goodwill has come back to the party after the 2019 political debacle.

Nlemchi said, “Nkenna is my brother in whom I am well pleased. In a special way, I am happy he rejoined PDP”.

He also commended governorEmekaIhedioha for living up to his promises of rebuilding Imo.

According to Chief Sir Boniface Chinadu, a PDP stalwart in Awo ward 2,

“Nkenna has been my man. He has been very wonderful in this ward even when he was not a PDP member. As a member of Imo State House of Assembly, he was our worthy son. He sponsored many bills including the inclusion of Oru East as an oil producing LGA. He will definitely bring out his best”.

Notable dignitaries present include; the State party Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, Chief Alloy Igwe (Orlu zonal chairman), Hon Chief M. M Akpuchukwu, Chief Eric Offordirinwa (PDP apex leader in Oru East), Hon Engr Chime Nzeribe, Hon Barr Greg Okemili, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu, Chief ChikeAdikesieme (Oru East LGA party vice chairman), Hon KelechiDuru (Commissioner representing Orlu zone in ISOPADEC), Sir Barr BennethAmukamara (A Director in Imo Housing), NzeHyginusNlemchi, (Awo ward 2 Chairman), Chief VitalisOnyekwere, Hon Kevin Maduwuike, Hon Odyssey Obioha, Chief Sir Dr. Boniface Chinadu, Chief EmekaUkeka (former campaign council chairman, leader in Amiri ward 1), among others.