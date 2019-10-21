The zoning of President of OhanezeNdigbo to Imo State has indirectly instigated infightings among elites of the state even as the number of those warning up to grab the position has increased to five.

OhanezeNdigbo, a pan Igbo cultural organization has zoned its presidential position to Imo State as the association plan to have a general election.

Since the position has been zoned to has been zoned to Imo state, not less than five people have shown interest to vie for the position.

Apart from the former governor of Imo State, Chief IkediOhakim, a former Commissioner and astute politician, Dr Chris Asoluka, and former Vice Chancellor and University don of the Imo State University, Prof UkachukwuAwuzie who are said to have indicated interest, others reported to be interested in the position are former diplomat, Ambassador George Obiozor and President General of Igbo Town Unions, Chief EmekaDiwe.

As the date of election draws nearer, the aforementioned leaders of Igbo extraction are said to be entangled in struggle for who would emerge top in the race.

Apart from using the social media to advance the course of their ambitions, Trumpeta was informed that some the interested candidates are employing several methodology to run down others and be accepted for the head of OhanezeNdigbo.

Already, the Presidential position has divided the rank of the Imo leaders, leading to the affected persons battling to outwit each other.

Trumpeta also gathered that the race for the title has commenced with the aforemetioned contestants applying several measures to win the President General of OhanezeNdigbo position.