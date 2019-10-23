Unpaid Pensioners Storm Account Gen’s Office For Complains

By Okey Alozie

Controversies is reportedly trailing the last payment of pensioners in Imo State despite the kudos that greeted the verification and payment for 2 months.

Majority of the retired Imo workers were physically seen in front of the Accountants General’s office on Wednesday morning lamenting their ordeal.

The crying pensioners said they were short paid adding that the state government did not handle the payment and verification exercise properly.

According to them, there seems to be confusion in some places over the pension issue.

Trumpeta gathered that some were not paid at all while others received just one month instead of 2 months as promised.

It was also reported that some at lower grade level received bigger amount than senior pensioners. One of the retired workers who spoke under strict anonymity to our reporter, complained that instead of him receiving N20,000 as supposed, he got less than N10,000.

The confusion as we learnt may have come from the adhoc workers who were recruited to handle the computer job during the exercise. Our source hinted that the newly recruited workers may not have been able to discharge their duties effectively. Moreover, the computers they used were not in order as we were told.

This paper observe that the government got complaints from the aggrieved pensioners fill and explain how they were shortchanged.