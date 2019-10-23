Sam Daddy In Fresh Trouble Over Romance With Coalition

A majority of Peoples Democratic Party PDP members in Imo State have asked the party’s hierarchy to commence a process of expelling Senator Samuel (SamDaddy) Anyanwu from the party.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the PDP members are saying that the Senator has committed a great offence and should be sacked from the party for anti party activities.

The PDP members are citing a said meeting attended by Senator Anyanwu, with the immediate past Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha was present, where it was alleged that a coalition was formed to fight the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, who is a member of PDP.

The PDP members agreed that with Senator Anyanwu attending a meeting where there was plot to fight his party PDP, which includes members of other political parties, it amounts to a coupe against PDP, and therefore Anyanwu is no more fit to remain in the party and should be sacked from PDP.

“If Senator Anyanwu attended a meeting with APC and AA members where discussion was centered on how to fight a PDP Governor in Imo State, automatically he has lost his right to be allowed into a place where PDP’s progress is discussed” Dr Nwachukwu Opara said.

It would be recalled that it was widely carried in the Media that Senator Anyanwu attended a meeting where a coalition was formed by opposition political parties to frustrate PDP and its Governor in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

However when Trumpeta contacted a source close to Senator Anyanwu who pleaded anonymity, he said that Anyanwu remains a PDP member, and cannot be stampeded into leaving the party

“Senator Anyanwu remains a strong member and financier of PDP and cannot be forced out of the party” he said.

Asked if he was aware that Senator Anyanwu attended a meeting where other political parties were present, the source could neither deny nor confirm the story.

Senator Anyanwu was a PDP Governorship Aspirant in the 2019 Imo election, but lost to the now Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

However, Anyanwu challenged his loss in the primaries in court to the highest level, but lost.

Since then, sources told Trumpeta, the Senator who was Ihedioha’s bosom friend, has remained one of the oppositions to the Ihedioha’s era, and has been plotting with other opposition elements to see to the downfall of Ihedioha’s regime through litigations and other subtle political maneuverings.