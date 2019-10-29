DDFC Lauds Ihedioha over Dr Perry’s Appointment



Members of the Diamond Dynamics Fitness Football Club, Owerri has lauded the Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha over the appointment of one of their own, Dr Perry Njoku as Executive Secretary, Imo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

In statement by the club President, Hon Chuka Eregbu over the weekend, the club expressed their happiness and joy over the recognition given to one of their own maintaining that since the inception of the ‘Rebuild Imo’ administration they have not hidden their desire to work with professionals and reputable individuals.

He said; “we are indeed happy and grateful to Gov Ihedioha for dimming it necessary to recognize one of us and we are very optimistic that Dr Perry who is one of the Board of Trustee Members BoT, of DDFC was appointed the Secretary of the State’s Primary Health Care Development Agency”, Hon Eregbu stated.

He described Dr Perry as an accomplished medical practitioner who has proven his mettle in his line of profession.

” DDFC congratulates our man and commends the rebuild Imo government of Emeka Ihedioha for recognizing our own”.

Dr Njoku Perry Chinedu, from Eziala Obiangwu in Ngor Okpala LGA, is married with 4 Children.

He is a medical practitioner – Family Physician and currently the Head, clinical services, Federal Polytechnic Medical Centre Nekede.

The football enthusiast was member past Transition Committee health, head Atiku Campaign Medical Committee South East, & Ihediaoha Campaign.

He holds, Bsc Human Anatomy Unical, MBBS from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Associate fellow of the West African College of physicians & also National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Msc in Public Health. He had his Primary School at Railway Halt Primary School Aba and attended Govt Sec School Owerrri.

A Former regional Mediecal Manager Hygeia HMO & Coca-Cola, as well as member Safety Professional Association of Nigeria.