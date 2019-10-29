Imo Lawmaker, Ogbuagu Begins Renovation of Iho Stadium



In keeping with his campaign promise and in line with the ‘Rebuild Imo’ agenda, the house member for Ikeduru State Constituency, Hon (Amb) Uche Ogbuagu has since commenced renovation of the Iho Sports Stadium.

Trumpeta sports desk on a visit to the arena which has been in place for over Two decades observed that work is moving fast and that the process of installing state of the art modern sports facilities is in progress.

Conducting our sports chief round the work site in Iho, Personal Assistialnt on Media Matters to the lawmaker, Mr Kelechi Ekeh disclosed that the renovation work is being hastened up to ensure that the Annual Uche Ogbuagu Unity Cup for Ikeduru Communities holds this December in the arena adding that some of the facilities include a modern dressing room well furnished for the home and away teams including that of match officials.

He however outlined other Constituency projects being built and provided Amb Ogbuagu under 5 months of his inauguration into the state 9th Assembly to include, renovation/construction of Markets in all Theo Communities, Installation of Boreholes, Transformers for the electrification of some communities and empowerment of youths among many others.

The stadium w hen completed will also house other sporting facilities like tracks for athletics and a recreation center for little children.

Trumpeta Sports Desk further gathered that plans to name the stadium when completed after, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu a political guru in Ikeduru, Imo and Nigeria at large is in top gear.