Okorocha, Uzodinma Allies Plans “Shadow Govt” Against Ihedioha

A section of the opposition against the Government of Imo State led by Governor Emeka Ihedioha has resolved to form what it calls a “Shadow Government” in the State, to “checkmate the excesses of the Governor and hold him accountable to the people”

The “Shadow Government” idea is a brain child of Dr Fabian Ihekweme, a former Governorship candidate in Imo State in 2007 election who doubles as both the Leader spokesman.

According to information available to TRUMPETA, the Group made up of members of the opposition all Progressive Congress APC, with a sprinkle of other opposition party members, have been meeting in Abuja and Owerri, over the “Shadow Government” idea.

According to the Group “A Shadow Government or Cabinet is a group of politicians post who hold a political, but whose party is not in power” it said.

The Group said that forming a “Shadow Government” is not an aberration or illegal, but part of the democratic system that allows for freedom of association and speech to help direct the Government in power to be accountable to the masses.

This Group spear-headed by Dr Ihekweme, who was recently appointed an Aide to the Senate President said that “A member of a shadow cabinet at the Federal level is called a Shadow Minister while that in the State is called a Shadow Commissioner”.

It went on “The Leader of the any shadow Government in the case of the State level is called Shadow Governor and also recognized as the Leader of the opposition”.

Sources close to the opposition was quoted to have said that “it is the shadow Government’s responsibility to scrutinize the policies and actions the Government, as to offer an alternative program”.

In a release by the Group signed by Ihekweme, the Shadow Government will have a full complement of a Government but not really a Government but the watch Dog of the society as practiced in a democratic society.

“Before the 5th of November the shadow Governor would have been appointed the full complements of the cabinet for effective administrative take-off and result” the release read.

However, mixed reactions have trailed the “shadow Government” model as many belief that the idea is novel to Imo politics and may plunge the State into chaos, since the ruling party and the sitting Governor may not tolerate such a system in Imo State.

Meanwhile, before the latest development, Dr Ihekweme had been a stiff opposition to the Emeka Ihedioha Governorship, and a few days ago granted an interview where he asked President Buhari to intervene in Imo affairs, as according to him the Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha had lived up to expectation.

Meanwhile, some members of Peoples Democratic Party PDP who spoke to Trumpeta said Ihekweme is living in a dream world, adding that a fellow who dreamt of being Governor many years ago but failed should realize that any attempt to go contrary to the norms of democracy cannot be ignored just because a failed politician who is jealous that what he could not achieve another young man did, is now running wild”.

Speaking to Trumpeta, the Imo PDP State Secretary Nze Ray Emeana said that while the PDP Government in Imo State will abide by all rules guiding democratic Governance, it will not tolerate rascals whose only purpose is to derail the people’s elected Government.

He maintained that Ihedioha just assumed office, and is gradually fixing the wrought left behind by the past Government, and therefore on course to return Imo State to its past glory.

A former member of Imo House of Assembly and a Federal Board member who pleaded anonymity said that opposition to the Ihedioha’s administration is no crime because he was elected by the people and must remain accountable to the people.

But Nze Ray Emeana maintained that while the PDP Government in Imo State and Governor Ihedioha are not afraid of opposition, they however should follow the proper channel and stop heating the polity unnecessarily but should give Ihedioha respite to do his job.