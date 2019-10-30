PDP Commends Abara, As Party Visits Ngor Okpala

The Imo State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has thumbed up the transition committee chairman of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Hon Charles Abara for carrying the party structures in the council along in his administration.

The party leadership which spoke during a visit to the chairman in his office in Umuneke, the council headquarters, on Tuesday, 29, October 2019, further described him as a truly committed and loyal party man whose love for party and its growth remains unparalleled in the annals of the party in the council.

The leader of the team and State Secretary of the party, Nze Ray Emeana who spoke on behalf of the party, noted that the visit was a fact finding one which is being undertaken across the state with the objective of ascertaining how the various management committees’ in the twenty seven councils in the state were working with the party structures in their domain.

Nze Emeana expressed joy that the atmosphere and relationship between the chairman and the party at the local government and ward levels are friendly and very cordial, stressing that the healthy partnership existing between the two segments of the party has helped strengthen it as well as make it formidable in the council

He commended Hon Abara for helping to give facelift to the party secretariat in the council, urging him to do more by providing office accommodation for the LGA party chairman, the secretary in addition to paying the salary arrears of the administrative secretary at council party office.

He noted that the party is ripe to build its own secretariat in the 27 councils of the state, pointing out that the leadership at the state has contracted an architect to draw a prototype secretariat building plan for construction of party secretariat at LGA level.

Responding, Hon Abara expressed gratitude to the team for coming to get first hand information on the goings on in the various local governments, noting that the gesture would go a long way in strengthening the party and giving sense of belonging to the members

He said his administration has been doing everything within its powers to sustain the various structures of the party in the council, promising that he would not rest on his oars in keeping the party afloat in the area.

He lauded the party chairman in the council Chief Morrison Njoku and his executive for working hard to deliver the party in the last general election, assuring them of his regular support and assistance.

Adding his voice, the LGA party chairman, Chief Morrison Njoku said his executive and the Interim Management committee enjoy a near perfect working relationship which has made PDP the choice party in Ngor Okpala adding that the visit of the delegation would further motivate party members in the council to renew their commitment and loyalty to the party.