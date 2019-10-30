The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter is said to have slated the month of April, 2020 for its congresses in the State.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the exercise will commence from the Wards, to the LGAs, and then State level.

Sources told Trumpeta that that of the LGAs and State may come months after the Ward congresses, because the LGAs and State Executives were constituted after the Wards.

Trumpeta was told that baring any change in date, April 2020 will usher in new set of Executives to run the party in the State for the next four years.

The Exercise will give birth to new set of party Executives in the Three hundred and five (305) Wards, Twenty seven Local Government Areas and the State Executive.

Information has it that the next PDP congress will be tough as it will determine those that controls the Oganogram of the party from the grassroots to the State level.

Trumpeta learnt that before the date of the congress, most of the political top shots in the State, who left PDP for other parties will stage a return.

Trumpeta learnt also that politicians in other parties who wish to use PDP as a platform to contest elections in 2023 will move into the party before the congress.

Sources told Trumpeta that the reason for those nursing ambitions for 2023 elections to move into PDP now before the congress is because it is the outcome of the congress that will influence who emerges as candidates of the PDP for the 2023 general elections

Trumpeta was told that the April 2020 PDP congress will be fierce because a lot of politicians are likely to pitch tent with PDP, especially in Imo State, since the APC has lost much followership in the State following the parties dwindling fortunes among Nigerians who are facing untold hardship.

Trumpeta learnt that in Imo PDP, a lot of present elected officers both at the State and Federal levels may not return back, either due to poor performance or having exhausted zoning choice.

Trumpeta learnt that these two factors have influenced a lot of budding politicians to joining the fray for 2023, and they will start with the April 2020 congress to plant Ward, LGA, and State Executives to facilitate their successes in the party primaries.

Trumpeta was told that most of the Ward chairmen, LGA chairmen, and State officers may not return either due to disloyalty or expiration of their tenure.

When Trumpeta contacted a source at Imo PDP office Owerri, the source said that while April may not be a certainty, but the party must hold congress early next year.

Sources told Trumpeta that influx of heavy politicians is expected in Imo PDP after the Christmas which will increase activities in the party.