It appears that there is no respite for the immediate past governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha who is currently representing the people Orlu Senatorial zone (Imo West) at the National Assembly as the election umpires are not yet done with him.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday said it had appealed the judgment of a Federal High Court on the Imo West Senatorial election with a view to recovering the Certificate of Return issued to Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

The commission who also said the November 16 governorship election Bayelsa and Kogi states would not be postponed due to logistics is not yet satisfied with the appeal court ruling which the former governor is currently enjoying.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who stated these at the quarterly meeting in Abuja during a briefing said the commission would pursue Okorocha’s case to the Supreme Court as it did not give the Certificate of Return to the former governor.

“I don’t see how logistics can mar the elections in Bayelsa and Kogi to the extent that we have to postpone. It has to be some major issues for that to happen,” he said.

Yakubu said if the Okorocha case went unchallenged in the court, “politicians will no longer mobilise voters or even buy votes during any election but will prefer to buy guns and move to collation centres and get declarations made in their favour.”

Meanwhile, members of the Coalition for the Advancement of Good Governance, on Wednesday said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should also probe the alleged maintenance of 250 bank accounts by the former administration of Rochas Okorocha in Imo State.