The reported allegation of bribery APC Governorship primaries chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak raised over what transpired in last year’s exercise may land the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha in trouble, Trumpeta can reveal.

It would be recalled that a year after the controversial APC state primaries that elected the governorship flagbearers, Gulak in a fresh exposure alleged that Okorocha, now a Senator of the National Assembly attempted to bribe him with 2 million dollars he rejected to enable him hand over certificate of the APC to run to his son in law, Uche Nwosu to run for the governorship election.

Even as Okorocha and Gulak continue to trade words over the allegation, Trumpeta was informed that the attention of anti graft agencies, especially the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been attracted to the development.

It was gathered that the EFCC who has been investigating the former governor over other allegations may have added the Gulak claims into its radar.

Okorocha, according to EFCC has been under its searchlight before he left office.

The probe against him intensified after May 29, 2019 culminating in the seizure of his property and family members.