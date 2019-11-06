Imo Community On Fire Over Imposition of Town Union Exco

Except there is a redress and government reconsideration of allegation of imposition of a Town Union Executive, civil unrest and attendant commotion has commenced in Obile community of Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that the unrest which may likely lead to wanton loss of lives and property has already increased tension in the volatile Obile town and surrounding communities like Assa, Awarra and Ikwerrede.

This newspaper can recall that communities in the area known as Awara court area; comprising Obile, Asaa, Awarra and Ikwerrede have been witnessing sporadic incidents leading to civil insecurity in recent times.

It was learnt that an alleged imposition of a Town Union president and a woman leader by the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Hon Damian Ezeru has led to the fresh trouble.

According to what Trumpeta obtained from some people of the area as preparations for Town Union Election were in top gear, forms were sold by the electoral committee and all arrangements put in place for the day of the election.

Speaking on the genesis of the crisis, which is about to engulf the community, members of the community accused the LGA chairman, Hon Ezeru of fanning the embers of discord by allegedly disregarding laid down procedures and interfering in scheduled election by single handedly announcing one Omuruka Chigozie as the President General which was against the wish of the people.

Apart from stopping the election, every community member had wished and prepared for, the decision of the chairman of the LGA to interfere with the election process has been rejected.

According to one of the residents who spoke to Trumpeta over the development, “Obile people are peace loving people, we don’t want crisis and as such nobody should come and instigate crisis. Obile as a community has no road, no portable water, hospital, health center and a secondary school, not even a standard primary school.

“The entire communities are saying no to imposition of intruders by the IMC chairman of Ohaji/Egbema as our town union leadership. Let there be an election.

We want a proper election as we have started the process of buying forms and campaign before the sudden interference.

“It is unfortunate the chairman abused the process to announce his personal friend as the President General”, he added.

The community sought for the intervention of the Imo State Government before the matter escalates to cause more troubles.