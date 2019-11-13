At last: IBC Pensioners Receive Bank Alert

By Peter Uzoma

One ‘arrival action’ Governor Emeka Ihedioha took on mounting the saddle was a verification exercise for all Imo pensioners which was described as the “mother” of all verifications.

Not quite long the dividends of that exercise started manifesting as pensioners in the state started receiving alerts for the payments of their two months pension. There was jubilations in homes as the exercise even took care of fresh retirees.

However, in some families the story was different. It was either the case of underpayment or total non-payment as in the case of IBC retirees who were labeled ‘ghost pensioners’.

A lot of interpretation were given to this ‘ghost pensioners’ brouhaha. The concerned pensioners suspected many things even to a point of organizing a demonstration.

But today the story has changed and the IBC retirees are smiling like other senior citizens in the state. Although a survey carried out by Trumpeta suggests that not all pensioners have received the one month pension alert currently being paid.

Some of the retirees who spoke to Trumpeta thanked the Governor for listening to their complaints. They appealed that they should be considered and be given the first two months earlier paid to their colleagues in the state.