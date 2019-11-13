Okorocha’s LGA Chairmen Panic Over Probe Committee Invitation of Treasurers

Fear of the unknown has visited the Twenty seven Local Government Areas in Imo State as the Committee For the Investigation of Local Government Administrations extended invitation to Council Treasurers.

In a release signed by the Secretary of the Committee Dr Ken Uzoechi, it read that “The Committee investigating corrupt practices in the affairs of Local Government Administration in Imo State from 2011- 2019 hereby invites the Treasurers of Local Governments to appear before it”

The Committee which seats at the Conference Room of the Secretary to Imo State Government had before now invited all the 27 LGA chairmen elected under the Owelle Rochas Okorocha administration.

It would be recalled that the incumbent administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha had instituted a Committee to look into the affairs of past administrations in the LGAs.

The Committee was saddled with the assignment of unveiling what transpired in Imo LGAs from 2007-2019, which are the regimes of Dr Ikedi Ohakim and Owelle Rochas Okorocha.