Brutality: How Man Butchered Wife In Obowo

Domestic violence in our society is gradually becoming a norm especially with the rate men maltreat or even kill their supposed wives.

Another horrible tale of domestic violence has suddenly led to the murder of a woman by her husband in Avutu Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to reports gathered by Trumpeta, the unholy incident which happened in the early hours of Tuesday discloses that the couple were reportedly having a misunderstanding which we learnt somehow resulted to violent acts that led the women killed and her body mutilated like Christmas goat.

Trumpeta was yet to ascertain the main cause of the quarrel between the husband and wife or why the man had to butcher his wife in such a brutal manner.

When Trumpeta made attempts to contact the Imo Police Command PRO, for further development on the story, his line was busy.