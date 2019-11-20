Imo New Head of Service Sworn-in, Assures of Radical Changes in Ministries

Imo State new Head of Service Dr Chibuzo Camellus Iwuagwu have assured of a radical change in the Civil Service of the State.

Dr Iwuagwu who was speaking yesterday at the reception of his swearing in ceremony explained that the Imo State secretariat which has been over grown with weeds would within the next few days be cleared of such weeds within the secretariat.

He said that he has no vision to fail and therefore would do all within his powers to re-direct and bring back the civil service to what it used to be.

Dr Iwuagwu made it clear that it is not truancy as usual in the civil service as he is poised to bring in enough innovations to make the civil service work optimally.

He therefore solicited for the support and cooperation of his colleagues (Perm-Secretaries) in the realization of his target. Pointing out that people must be ready to perform within the limits of their abilities.

Meanwhile, earlier during his swearing in, he was charged by Governor Emeka Ihedioha to restore the confidence in the civil service, and it’s lost pride.

He also reminded him that as a civil service driven economy, he should block all loopholes from where some disgruntled elements in the service siphon and divert revenue accruable to the Government.

He reiterated his Government’s zero tolerance to corruption and charged the new Head of Service to ensure that workers under him perform optimally as he is poised to repositioning the service.

The Chairman House Committee on Budget and Appropriation and the Honourable Member for Ikeduru State Constituency Amb Uche Ogbuagu was present during the swearing in, which attracted the presence of the Deputy Governor Engr. Gerald Irona, the Honourable Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning Sir Bon Unachukwu, among other Government top functionaries.