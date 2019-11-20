Uzodinma Under Pressure To Drop Supreme Court Move

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, in the March 11, 2019 Governorship election in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma is now in a dilemma since after the Appeal Court ruling of Tuesday which affirmed the victory of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to information available to Trumpeta, a minority ruling of the Appeal Court by one of the Judges, out of five, Hon Justice Fredrick, had given his own judgment to Uzodinma and even awarded him a One Million Naira fine from PDP and Ihedioha.

Trumpeta learnt that following this development, Senator Hope Uzodinma was emboldened to head to the Supreme Court to continue the search for Imo Governorship pursuit to its conclusively end.

Sources told Trumpeta that Uzodinma’s Lawyers are prodding him on to head to the Apex Court, where his Lawyers say he would actualize his dream of ruling Imo State, after failing in the election, Tribunal and the Appeal Court.

However, the Senator is said to be under pressure from his loyalists who have counseled him to abandon the Supreme Court expedition as it may end in futility, and creating money for others.

The Omuma, Oru East born politician is said to have ran into confusion as he now told his lawyers to wait a bit, while he consults.

“You know that Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma is not a desperate person, but some people around him are pushing him. These people pushing him love crisis from which they fleeze him of funds” an APC top shot told Trumpeta.

But one of the lawyers working with Uzodinma told Trumpeta that there is no way they can abandon the case now.

“When there is a ray of hope that the minority report may end up in our favour and Uzodinma declared Governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court you want us to back out? He queried.

But the Secretary of Imo State PDP, Hon Nze Ray Eneana told Trumpeta that those having thoughts that the Supreme Court can tow a different line from the Appeal Court judgment are dreamers who have refused to learn from the Governorship election result, the Tribunal verdict and now the Appeal Court judgment.

“After Supreme Court, who knows which Court they would run to again? The people of Imo State voted massively for Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the Tribunal said so, and Appeal Court has reaffirmed it.

The Supreme Court will say the same because the entire case is clear” Emeana told Trumpeta.