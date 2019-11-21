Imo Pensioners in the diaspora Beg Ihedioha Over Payment

Retired civil servants from Imo State who reside abroad and yet to be paid have appealed to the State Governor Chief Emeka Ihedioha to direct the verification team to complete the good job his government has started on Imo pensioners by verifying online the Imo pensioners in the diaspora.

Some of the affected pensioners made the appeal through several forum including the social media to get the attention of the state government.

According to one of them who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation, “At the beginning of the verification exercise, the Imo pensioners in the diaspora were promised that they would be verified online as their counterparts at home but two months after the exercise, they’re yet to be verified, let alone being paid.

“It’s important to note that most of the diasporan pensioners are sick, old, weak and very dependent. Those of them still able to work do menial jobs which shouldn’t be. The diasporan pensioners were verified online in the past and received their pensions whenever it was paid and believe that the Rebuild Imo government should also wipe away their tears as has been done their counterparts at home”

It would be recalled that after periods of verifications, pensioners in the state have started to receive their pensions payment.