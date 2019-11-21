Fresh Twist In Lawmakers’ N418M Fraud As EX-Speaker Acho Ihim, 18 Others In EFCC Net

By Okey Alozie

There is a fresh development in the alleged fraud case some members of the 8th Assembly of the Imo State legislature have with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Going by the development which Trumpeta learnt, the former Speaker, Rt Hon Acho Ihim and other lawmakers involved are back to Enugu office of the EFCC.

Trumpeta learnt they are in Enugu for continued interrogation concerning their investigation by the anti graft body.

The money was alleged to have been taken away from the Local Government Development fund as at last year the rescue mission government was still in power.

Trumpeta gathered that the speaker and the 18 other lawmakers who were said to be Rescue Mission compliant were alleged to have received the big amount of money to continue their full support and back Okorocha’s son inlaw, Uche Nwosu to be the next governor of Imo State.

Information revealed that the 8 lawmakers who were not among the caucus that supported Owelle Rochas Okorocha in his policies were not given the money.

For more than three times, Speaker Acho Ihim and his group have visited EFCC in Enugu over the issue.

On Thursday 21st of November 2019, they were asked to come back for another cross examination.

Information revealed that one of the ex-lawmakers from Okigwe zone happened to be at the centre of the matter because of the fact that it was alleged that the money was paid into his account before it was distributed to other beneficiaries.