Imo Guber Judgment; Araraume May Go To Supreme Court

Strong indications that the APGA governorship candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume may proceed to Supreme Court to further challenge the appeal court decision.

This was made known by Ada Egbufor of the Publicity office of the party in a statement.

According to the release made available to Trumpeta, “the resent development from the Court of Appeals regarding Imo governorship elections is shocking and disappointing. Yet, it is not the end of the road. While we wait to get the details of the courts’ reasoning, we must not despair.

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance -APGA and its flagbearer Sen. Araraume are focused and determined. We intend to follow this battle to its logical conclusion. “The issue of a candidate in an election such as this not scoring 25% of total votes cast in at least 2/3 of the Local Government Areas of the State is a constitutional matter.

“The Supreme Court will define the meaning of that provision as contained in the 1999 constitution as amended. It’s unlikely that the Supreme Court will ignore the outrageous over voting that took place in some LGAs. I believe that justice will be served at the apex court.

“Members of our dear Party APGA should be proud that we have a principal who has the courage and strength of a lion. Sen. Araraume will not disappoint us. I hope we can borrow a leaf from him and reciprocate by keeping the faith and stand by him.

“This case is by no means over. Majority of Imolites are heartbroken. They are wondering just as we are, ‘what on earth is going on’.

“For the records, APGA Imo State unequivocally rejects the Court of Appeals’ Judgment of Nov. 19, 2019 on the Imo governorship elections. But we call on our Party members, Sen. Araraume loyalists and supporters all over the world to be calm and respectful in our utterances. We are seasoned and sophisticated people. We know that this injustice is not to us alone but also an affront to our constitution”.