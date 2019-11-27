The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha yesterday at the Chamber of Imo House of Assembly presented his first Budget after he was sworn-in as Governor on May 29, 2019. He named it “Rebuild Imo Budget One”

In his budget speech, the Governor who assured Imo people of better days ahead despite meeting a State “in all round devastation” maintained that Imo will soon recover fully.

The total budget for the year 2020 is (N197,607,272,328) One Hundred and Seventy Seven Billion, Six Hundred and Seven Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty Eight Naira.

The Capital Expenditure is pegged at N106,229,450,200B which takes 53.8% of the total Budget.

The Recurrent Expenditure is N91,337,822,128B.

The Governor who said he introduced Treasury Single Account TSA, in order to check financial leakages and encourage transparency said that the Budget would be strictly followed to the letter.

“I am pleased to give assurance of our commitment to ensure value for money and implement the Budget in prudent, accountable and responsible manner” the Governor assured.

Present at the Budget presentation include the Deputy Governor, Hon Gerald Ironna, Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chiji Collins, his Deputy Rt Hon Okey Onyekanma, members of Imo House of Assembly, the Expanded State Executive Council, Traditional Rulers, the Clergy and the masses.