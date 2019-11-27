Following an unfounded report that caught attention in the social media alleging that the Deputy Governor, Hon Gerald Irona had brushes with the member representing Ikeduru State Constituency, Uche Ogbuagu which resulted to a slap, the affected persons have opened up on the matter.

In separate statements made available to Trumpeta both Irona and Ogbuagu disclosed that nothing of such happened, adding that it was a figment of imaginations by detractors.

According to Water Duru, spokesperson to the Deputy Governor

“The report is not only untrue, but a deliberate effort by mischief makers and enemies of the state to present our darling Deputy Governor in bad light.

“The purveyors of this tale failed to mention the location, when and how such an incident occurred.

“While some say it happened in a State Executive Council meeting, others say the incident occurred in the Chambers of the Imo State House of Assembly. Some have even mentioned the name of Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, lawmaker representing Ikeduru State constituency as the one allegedly assaulted.

“Those spreading this falsehood are simply unintelligent and lack basic understanding of how government and its arms work. What will a State lawmaker be doing in an Executive Council meeting and what will the Deputy Governor be doing in the Chambers of the State House of Assembly? Except on special occasions or on invitation or both, the story does not add up.

“The truth is that no such incident ever occurred anywhere, anytime or any day. The report is concocted by desperate and confused politicians to embarrass the person of the people’s Deputy Governor.

“The general public is advised to disregard the report and also be on the watch, as displaced politicians and enemies of the State are not relenting.

Meanwhile, media aide to Ogbuagu also added “The attention of the member representing Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Amb. Uche Ogbuagu has been drawn to an inciting publication in various online platforms insinuating that the Imo State Deputy Governor, Hon Gerald Irona slapped him.

“We could have chosen to ignore the obvious display of bad blood and speculation exhibited by the faceless purveyors of the publication but for the teeming supporters of both Amb. Uche Ogbuagu and Hon. Gerald Irona, the good people of Imo State and indeed the reading online public who the publication was targeted to misinform, hence this refutal.

“We wish to completely disassociate Amb. Uche Ogbuagu from the said publication and further state that the publication is baseless, unfounded and untrue.

“We also state that both Hon. Gerald Irona and Amb. Uche Ogbuagu are responsible and key stakeholders in the rebuild Imo project of His Excellency, Gov. Emeka Ihedioha’s administration and cannot descend low to engage in such despicable act. Their characters are therefore not under any form of interrogation.

“We view the unfortunate diatribe as a calculated and deliberate attempt to malign and bring the integrity of these two illustrious sons of the state to public opprobrium, and to cause disaffection in the rebuild Imo family and by extension the PDP family in the state.

“For the records, Amb. Uche Ogbuagu is focused and determined to offer the good people of Ikeduru quality representation and will not allow himself to be distracted by such ludicrous publication.

“It is on the heels of this determination that Amb. Uche Ogbuagu has been able to record outstanding achievements in less than six months of his inauguration.

“Some of these achievements include, the building and donation to the Nigerian Police of a brand new police station at Akabo, with vehicles and motorbikes and modern communication gadgets, modernization of Orie Akabo market, reconstructions of Orie Okwu market and Nkwo Amaimo market, construction and furnishing of class room blocks at Akabo High School, donation of 500kva transformer to Iho community, construction of lavatory with borehole facilities at Ngugo comprehensive secondary school, reconstruction and regrassing of Ikeduru stadium, appointment of 20 legislative aides, the ongoing 25million Ikeduru Alive football competition, among others.

“Amb. Uche Ogbuagu is currently working tirelessly to ensure the completion and furnishing of the Ikeduru stadium to be renamed after Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu which he has promised to deliver and hand over to the people of Ikeduru on the 26th of December, 2019, and is also fully committed to his legislative duties as a member of the Imo State House of Assembly where he serves as the chairman House Committee on Budget and Appropriation.

“Finally, we condemn and once again disassociate Amb. Uche Ogbuagu from the said publication, as it has the capacity to brew bad blood between these two brothers from the state, as well as among their numerous supporters. We also advise the general public to disregard the said publication.