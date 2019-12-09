Imo State seems to have turned to beautiful bride for top members of All Progressive Congress, APC, who now troop to the State for one function or the other, from where they end up in Government House, Owerri with a parley with the Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Within the last few weeks APC chieftains had visited the State led by a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwart Emeka Ihedioha.

First to come was the Minister for Education (State) Hon Emeka Nwajiuba, who hails from Imo State.

Nwajiuba even ended up joining the Governor to inspect some on-going projects in the State.

Nwajiuba who hails from Ehime Mbano Imo State later attracted the Governor, Emeka Ihedioha to his home in Ehime Mbano for the celebration of his aged father’s birthday.

It would be recalled that Nwajiuba was in the House of Representatives, where Ihedioha also spent twelve years.

Sources said both men are buddies and respect each other. So, while Nwajiuba ended up in the Federal Executive Council this political dispensation, his friend became the elected Governor of Imo State.

The latest romance between both men has led to wagging to tongues, as it is not yet clear if their relationship is “privately personal” without political connotations.

It is even rumoured that Nwajiuba is eyeing 2023 Imo Governorship, where his political father, President Mohammadu Buhari will try to use him to return APC as the ruling party in Imo.

Yesterday, the Minister of Mines and Power (State) Dr Uche Ogah was a guest of Governor Emeka Ihedioha at Government House, Owerri. Ogah hails from Abia State.

Although sources said Ogah was attending a workshop organized by his Ministry in Owerri, but concerned sources said such developments are good for Imo State and its Governor.

Pundits had raised alarm that such visits by APC chieftains to Imo State may meet more than the eyes, as the “APC visitors” may have been sent to lure the Governor to APC.

But sources said that all the visits by the mentioned APC top shots were official and not political.

Trumpeta was told that since 1999 Emeka Ihedioha joined PDP, he has not left the party and very impossible now that he is the Governor, and Leader of the party in Imo, and strong Iroko in PDP in the entire Federation.

“Rather than leave PDP, Ihedioha will instead ask them to leave APC for PDP” Trumpeta was told.