Okereke Pays WAEC Fees For 60 Ngor Okpala Candidates

By Tunji Adedeji

The member representing Ngor Okpala State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Tobechi Okereke has paid the 2010/2020 West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, examination fees of 60 indigent students across wards in Ngor-Okpala council area.

Speaking at the presentation of cash ceremony at his country home in Okpala, Okereke who is also the Chief Whip of Imo House of Assembly said the rationale behind the gesture was to impact lives and show that every child was important.

The chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who hinted that he would join hands with Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to rebuild the state promised that he would be providing scholarship and bursary to any of the beneficiaries who performed well and secure admission in tertiary institutions.

The lawmaker noted that he was aware of the effects of the current economic situation, hence the intervention.

Okereke who described the gesture as a mantle added that the selection of beneficiaries was devoid of political sentiments, and that the program is a continuum.

He further said,”before I assumed office God told me what to do for my people .My promise is that as God continues equip me, I will continue to impact the live of our children.”

The lawmaker urged his constituency to keep fate alive and believe in him, maintaining that nothing will make him not to fulfil his campaign promises.

Also speaking, Hon Okey Azoronwu, Education Development Committee Chairman applauded Okereke and urged other well-to-do individuals in the society to emulate him in order to reduce the sufferings of the people.

He said Okereke’s gesture was the first of its kind in history of Ngor-Okpala politics, even as he described him as one so passionate about investing hugely in the education of his people.