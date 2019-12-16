Imo Pension Commission Commences Diaspora Verification

In order to make sure that no pensioner is left out in the payments of pension and gratuities in Imo State during the Governor Emeka Ihedioha era, the Imo State Pension Commission has resumed further verification exercise of pensioners in the State.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of Imo Pension Commission, Sir Chime Aliliele, the latest verification exercise is meant to capture those who are at home or in Diaspora but were not captured in the first biometric count.

The verification, it said, will commence today Tuesday December 17,2019. It will end on Friday December 20, 2019. And the time each day is from 10am to 5pm.

Aliliele said that “All retired Civil Servants and Local Government Workers not captured in the initial exercise, those whose retirement date was after the initial exercise, those in Diaspora but have come back to the State, those who have been captured but have not been receiving their monthly pensions and those who have other complaints regarding their pension payment” are those expected in the new verification exercise.

The pension Boss said the exercise will take place at Government College Owerri.

And the concerned pensioners are expected to come with their “Pension ID Card, letter of First appointment, letter of confirmation of appointment, letter of past last promotion, Notice/letter of retirement, Severance Slip, Evidence of Change of name, BVN, Authorization letter and one passport photograph (coloured)”